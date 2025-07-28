Next Article
Why Nifty Pharma index is bucking the trend today
While most of the market slipped on Monday, the Nifty Pharma Index actually climbed over 1%. Laurus Labs led the way with a huge 7% jump, and Cipla also did well.
Meanwhile, sectors like IT and Oil & Gas were in the red.
Pharma market grew 11.5% in June 2025
Pharma's holding strong thanks to solid fundamentals—India's pharma market grew 11.5% in June 2025.
Even with tough competition from generics and government-backed Jan Aushadhi stores, demand for medicines remains steady.
Analysts are keeping an eye on Cipla and Apollo Hospitals as possible short-term winners.