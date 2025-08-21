Why PM Modi's new GST structure is spooking bond markets

When bond yields rise past the RBI's repo rate (currently 5.50%), it usually means borrowing costs are going up and people expect inflation to stick around. The new GST aims to make taxes easier—just two rates now, 5% and 18%—but states could lose revenue in the short run, which might push up deficits and government borrowing.

Economists warn of potential revenue dip

Economists say India could see a revenue dip of about 0.4% of GDP each year from these changes, raising the Centre's fiscal deficit by around 0.2% in FY26.

The government hopes higher dividends and selling stakes in public companies will help cushion things for now, while everyone keeps an eye on a major ₹36,000 crore bond auction set for August 22.

Over time, officials hope a wider tax base will boost growth and bring in more revenue—but there could be some bumps along the way.