Air India lost ₹9,568cr in FY25; IndiGo's profit at ₹7,587cr
Air India and its budget arm, Air India Express, have reported a combined pre-tax loss of ₹9,568.4 crore for the financial year ending March 2025.
The numbers—shared by the civil aviation ministry this week—come more than three years after Tata Group took over both airlines in January 2022.
How the other airlines fared
Breaking it down: Air India lost ₹3,890.2 crore, and Air India Express (which used to be profitable) lost an even bigger ₹5,678.2 crore. Tata's takeover hasn't been easy with these financial hits.
Meanwhile, IndiGo is flying high with a pre-tax profit of ₹7,587.5 crore for FY25.
Akasa Air and SpiceJet are also in the red but on a much smaller scale—losing ₹1,983.4 crore and ₹58.1 crore respectively—showing just how tough (and uneven) the airline business can be right now.