Air India lost ₹9,568cr in FY25; IndiGo's profit at ₹7,587cr

How the other airlines fared

Breaking it down: Air India lost ₹3,890.2 crore, and Air India Express (which used to be profitable) lost an even bigger ₹5,678.2 crore. Tata's takeover hasn't been easy with these financial hits.

Meanwhile, IndiGo is flying high with a pre-tax profit of ₹7,587.5 crore for FY25.

Akasa Air and SpiceJet are also in the red but on a much smaller scale—losing ₹1,983.4 crore and ₹58.1 crore respectively—showing just how tough (and uneven) the airline business can be right now.