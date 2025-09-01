Next Article
Why UNO Minda's stock is in fast lane today
UNO Minda's stock climbed 2% to ₹1,305 on Monday after the company posted impressive results for Q1 FY25, with revenue up 18% year-on-year to ₹4,489 crore and net profit soaring 50% to ₹261.77 crore.
Impressive annual performance and stable financials
The company's solid annual numbers—₹16,774 crore in revenue and ₹840 crore net profit for FY25—show it's running efficiently and staying financially healthy.
With a steady return on equity (16.5%) and manageable debt, UNO Minda looks stable even as it invests heavily in growth.
Plans to invest ₹1,700 crore in EV tech
UNO Minda is also planning to invest up to ₹1,700 crore in the coming years for expansion and new EV tech—a move that has analysts feeling upbeat about its future prospects.