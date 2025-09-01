BHEL stock gains on in-house radar dome production tech
BHEL's stock rose as much as 2.52% on Monday after the company teamed up with DRDO to get new tech for making fused silica radar domes—key parts for missile guidance systems.
This move lets BHEL manufacture these high-tech components in India instead of importing them.
BHEL's defense push
It's a boost for India's defense self-reliance, cutting down on imports and growing local expertise.
The deal also strengthens BHEL's presence in defense manufacturing—a sector that's getting more attention lately.
Even though BHEL shares dropped 27% in the past year, they're still up 56% over two years and have delivered a huge 450% return over five years.
Order book at ₹2.04 lakh crore
BHEL has a massive order book worth ₹2.04 lakh crore as of June 2025, showing strong demand for its products.
With this new partnership, BHEL is set to play a bigger role in strategic defense projects and keep its growth story going.