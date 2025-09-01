Listing the highest successful run chases in CPL history

Tim Seifert 's blistering century helped St Lucia Kings register a record six-wicket win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 clash at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. Seifert scored an unbeaten 125 off just 53 balls as the Kings comfortably accomplished the 205-run target. On this note, let's decode the highest successful run chases in CPL history.

#5 St Lucia Kings - 205 runs St Lucia Kings's 205-run chase in the aforementioned game ranks fifth on this list. The Kings began their chase aggressively, with Seifert hitting a six off the first legal delivery of the innings. While he smoked runs for fun at one end, no other batter could touch the 25-run mark. Seifert, nevertheless, returned unbeaten on 125 as his team crossed the line in just 17.5 overs.

#4 Trinbago Knight Riders - 213 runs At number four, we have Trinbago Knight Riders, who have a hard time to St Lucia Stars bowlers in the 2018 CPL clash in Gros Islet. Chasing 213, the Knight Riders lost both openers for single-digit scores. However, a 137-run partnership between Brendon McCullum (68 off 42 balls) and Darren Bravo (94* off 36 balls) powered them. Their heroics meant TKR (218/5) prevailed with a ball to spare.

#3 Barbados Royals - 221 runs Barbados Royals went past St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in a high-scoring CPL 2023 clash in Bridgetown, Barbados. Chasing a mammoth 221, the Royals were off to a blistering start as Rahkeem Cornwall was simply destructive on that day. He shared stands with Kyle Mayers (22), Laurie Evans (24) and Rovman Powell (49*) before being retired out. Cornwall walked back for a 48-ball 102* as his team (223/2) prevailed with 11 balls to spare.

#2 Jamaica Tallawahs - 224 runs Star all-rounder Andre Russell played one of the best T20 knocks as Jamaica Tallawahs chased down 224 runs in a 2018 CPL match against Trinbago Knight Riders in Port of Spain. The Tallawahs were reduced to 41/5 in the second innings as their defeat looked certain at this point. However, Russell had other plans. He finished unbeaten on 121 from 49 balls as the Tallawahs (225/6) prevailed in 19.3 overs. Kennar Lewis (51) complimented Russell well.