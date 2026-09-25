Why US Treasury yields crossing 5% is worrying markets
What's the story
The recent surge in the 10-year US Treasury yield, which recently crossed the 5% mark, has sparked concerns among investors. The benchmark's rise to 6% could lead to a major repricing across global financial markets. This would raise alarms over borrowing costs, stock valuations, US debt sustainability, and emerging-market capital flows. The move is significant as the $29 trillion US Treasury market serves as a pricing benchmark for various financial assets globally.
Market reactions
Investors wary of potential market turbulence
The 5% yield on the 10-year US Treasury has long been viewed as a psychological threshold, beyond which financial markets could face serious turbulence.
However, this month's brief breach of that level has investors wondering if the next major market trigger could be a sustained move toward 6%.
This potential shift is important because it could raise global capital costs significantly.
Investment dynamics
Impact on stock valuations and government finances
The relationship between Treasury yields and other investment metrics, especially the earnings yield on stocks, is crucial.
This relationship is nearing a point where higher bond yields could make equities less attractive.
A sustained move toward 6% could indicate investor expectations of higher inflation or continued pressure on US government finances.
It may also suggest that interest rates will remain elevated for longer periods.
Past patterns
Historical context and structural changes
The 5% level has been associated with periods of significant market stress in the past.
For instance, the MSCI world stocks index lost about half its value when the 10-year Treasury yield last broke above 5%, just before the global financial crisis.
However, JPMorgan analysts have pointed out structural changes in today's global economy, such as AI's growing importance.
Many companies are still investing and expanding despite higher borrowing costs, which could weaken traditional interest rate-economic activity relationships.
Market pressure
Equities under pressure from higher Treasury yields
Higher Treasury yields increase the return on low-risk government debt, making equities less attractive.
Some major investors believe the stock market could face more pressure between 5.5% and 6% yields.
Historical data also shows that global stocks have started coming under pressure when the 10-year Treasury yield averaged around 4.72% over 12 months and then moved higher.
The current average is around 4.34%, indicating that the market hasn't yet faced sustained borrowing costs seen in previous periods of stress.
Investor sentiment
Shift in investor perception
The biggest impact of a move toward 6% may not be the number itself, but what it means for investors.
If markets start seeing 6% as a realistic possibility, the conversation could shift from whether this yield rise is temporary to whether the era of cheap money has ended.
This would represent a broader reassessment of capital costs across the global economy.