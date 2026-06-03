Wipro annual report warns AI mistakes, cyber threats, legal risks
Business
Wipro's latest annual report is out, and the company isn't sugarcoating things: AI mistakes, cyber threats, and global conflicts are giving it real headaches.
It's especially worried that flawed AI or not keeping up with tech changes could land it in legal trouble or hurt its reputation.
Wipro cites AI, cyber, geopolitical risks
Wipro says failing to innovate with AI could cost it money and clients.
Cyber risks like deepfakes and social engineering scams are making things trickier for both Wipro and its partners.
Plus, ongoing wars and shaky economies around the world might mess with supply chains and spending.