Wipro CEO Pallia earned ₹49.6cr in FY26, outstripping Premji's ₹7.3cr

Pallia ₹15.5cr/₹23.3cr/₹1cr, Premji ₹6.3cr, it trims

Pallia's package included ₹15.5 crore in salary, ₹23.3 crore in other perks, and ₹1 crore in deferred benefits; Premji's was mostly salary at ₹6.3 crore plus some deferred and minor extras.

The overall drop reflects a bigger trend across India's IT sector, where companies are trimming executive payouts due to slower tech spending and economic uncertainty abroad.