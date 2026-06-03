Wipro CEO Pallia earned ₹49.6cr in FY26, outstripping Premji's ₹7.3cr
Business
Wipro's CEO, Srinivas Pallia, took home ₹49.6 crore in FY26, almost seven times more than Executive Chairman Rishad Premji, who earned ₹7.3 crore.
Both saw their pay dip compared with last year, thanks to smaller performance bonuses as the company tightened its belt.
Pallia ₹15.5cr/₹23.3cr/₹1cr, Premji ₹6.3cr, it trims
Pallia's package included ₹15.5 crore in salary, ₹23.3 crore in other perks, and ₹1 crore in deferred benefits; Premji's was mostly salary at ₹6.3 crore plus some deferred and minor extras.
The overall drop reflects a bigger trend across India's IT sector, where companies are trimming executive payouts due to slower tech spending and economic uncertainty abroad.