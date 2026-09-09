Wipro, CrowdStrike launch CISO Command Center to counter AI attacks

The CISO Command Center covers everything from device and cloud security to detecting threats through a Security Operations Center (SOC).

Amar Bysani, global practice head for cybersecurity and risk services at Wipro, pointed out that with AI, attacks are moving way faster than before: threats that used to take months now show up in hours.

The cybersecurity command center also connects with global efforts like Project QuiltWorks, which is all about tackling the risks of next-generation AI systems.