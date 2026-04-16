Wipro's Q4 profit falls but ₹15,000cr buyback signals confidence
What's the story
Wipro, a leading player in the IT services sector, has announced its financial results for the March-ended quarter. The company witnessed a marginal 2% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,502 crore. Revenue from operations saw an 8% year-on-year increase to ₹24,236 crore during this period.
Revenue details
IT services revenue shows slight increase
The core IT services segment of Wipro witnessed a slight increase in revenue. The figure stood at $2.65 billion, growing by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 2.1% year-on-year (YoY). However, on a constant currency basis, the revenue from this segment grew marginally by 0.2% sequentially but fell by 0.2% annually, indicating weak underlying demand for these services.
Financial performance
Operating margin under pressure
Wipro's IT services operating margin stood at 17.3%, down by 0.3% sequentially and 0.2% YoY. This indicates continued cost pressures and investment-led drag on the company's profitability. The operating cash flow for the quarter was ₹3,170 crore, a decline of 15% YoY but still strong at 90.1% of net income for the period under review.
Strategic shift
Shift toward AI-first services model
Wipro's CEO Srini Pallia said advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping client priorities and opening new opportunities. He added that the company is pivoting toward an AI-first services-as-a-software model to leverage these changes. This strategic shift comes as part of Wipro's broader effort to adapt to the evolving tech landscape and meet changing client needs.
Market outlook
Total bookings rise, uncertain market conditions persist
Wipro reported total bookings of $3.46 billion, up 3.2% sequentially, while large deal bookings jumped 65% QoQ. For the next quarter, the company expects revenue from its IT Services business segment to be between $2,597 million and $2,651 million. This translates to a sequential guidance of -2% to 0% in constant currency terms amid uncertain market conditions.
Buyback announcement
Wipro announces ₹15,000 crore share buyback
Along with its financial results, Wipro's board has also approved a ₹15,000 crore share buyback. The company will repurchase shares at ₹250 per share through a tender offer. This is the first time in nearly three years that Wipro has announced a share buyback, reiterating its commitment to return excess cash to shareholders while maintaining margins and investing in capabilities and clients. In today's session, Wipro's stock closed marginally higher, up 0.2% at ₹210.15 on the NSE.