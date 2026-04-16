Wipro's Q4 profit falls but ₹15,000cr buyback signals confidence

Wipro , a leading player in the IT services sector, has announced its financial results for the March-ended quarter. The company witnessed a marginal 2% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,502 crore. Revenue from operations saw an 8% year-on-year increase to ₹24,236 crore during this period.

Revenue details IT services revenue shows slight increase The core IT services segment of Wipro witnessed a slight increase in revenue. The figure stood at $2.65 billion, growing by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 2.1% year-on-year (YoY). However, on a constant currency basis, the revenue from this segment grew marginally by 0.2% sequentially but fell by 0.2% annually, indicating weak underlying demand for these services.

Financial performance Operating margin under pressure Wipro's IT services operating margin stood at 17.3%, down by 0.3% sequentially and 0.2% YoY. This indicates continued cost pressures and investment-led drag on the company's profitability. The operating cash flow for the quarter was ₹3,170 crore, a decline of 15% YoY but still strong at 90.1% of net income for the period under review.

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Strategic shift Shift toward AI-first services model Wipro's CEO Srini Pallia said advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping client priorities and opening new opportunities. He added that the company is pivoting toward an AI-first services-as-a-software model to leverage these changes. This strategic shift comes as part of Wipro's broader effort to adapt to the evolving tech landscape and meet changing client needs.

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Market outlook Total bookings rise, uncertain market conditions persist Wipro reported total bookings of $3.46 billion, up 3.2% sequentially, while large deal bookings jumped 65% QoQ. For the next quarter, the company expects revenue from its IT Services business segment to be between $2,597 million and $2,651 million. This translates to a sequential guidance of -2% to 0% in constant currency terms amid uncertain market conditions.