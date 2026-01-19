Wipro to decide on salary hikes soon

Wipro 's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Saurabh Govil has announced that the company will soon make a decision on salary hikes. The announcement is expected after the senior management returns from the World Economic Forum in Davos. The IT services giant last revised its salaries in September 2024. This comes as Wipro reported its Q3 earnings on January 16.

Workforce update Employee attrition and hiring plans Govil also revealed that Wipro's employee attrition has decreased by over 2% in the October-December quarter. He expects it to remain at similar levels in Q4. The company hired around 5,400 freshers in Q3 and plans to onboard another 2,000-2,500 in Q4. For the entire year, Wipro aims to hire between 7,500 and 8,000 fresh graduates.

Financial performance Revenue growth and margin improvement Wipro's CEO Srini Pallia announced a 1.4% revenue growth in Q3, partly driven by the HARMAN acquisition. He said organic growth was within guidance but didn't provide a separate outlook for Q4. Meanwhile, CFO Aparna Iyer reported an improvement in margins to 17.6% in Q3, which have remained stable over the last eight quarters due to cost control and better performance on fixed-price projects.

