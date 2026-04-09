Wipro to consider share buyback at April 15-16 board meeting
Business
Wipro is holding a board meeting on April 15-16, 2026, to talk about buying back its own shares.
If they give the green light, the buyback will follow all the usual legal rules under Indian law and SEBI guidelines.
It's a move that could mean more value for people who own Wipro stock.
Wipro shares close at ₹203.18
Right before this news, Wipro's stock closed at ₹203.18 on Thursday, slipping just 0.12%.
In the upcoming meeting, the board will decide exactly how much stock to buy back and at what price.
The whole idea is to boost shareholder value while keeping things above board and strategic, pretty standard for big companies looking out for their investors.