Wizzmoni from Wizz Financial launches India's 1st automated gold-loan machine

Wizzmoni Hyderabad debut offers 20-minute loans

The entire process wraps up in about 20 minutes, far faster than the usual way. It launched first in Hyderabad and plans to scale into other high-footfall spots.

Founder Amir Nagammy says blending digital technology with real-world access is key to making loans easier for everyone.

CEO CA Krishnan R hopes getting a gold loan will soon feel as familiar as using a cash deposit machine.