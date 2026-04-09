Wizzmoni from Wizz Financial launches India's 1st automated gold-loan machine
Business
Wizzmoni from Wizz Financial just rolled out India's first automated gold-loan machine.
This device takes the whole gold loan process (usually slow and paperwork-heavy) and makes it digital and super quick with digital KYC, AI-powered purity assessment and valuation, and instant approvals.
Wizzmoni Hyderabad debut offers 20-minute loans
The entire process wraps up in about 20 minutes, far faster than the usual way. It launched first in Hyderabad and plans to scale into other high-footfall spots.
Founder Amir Nagammy says blending digital technology with real-world access is key to making loans easier for everyone.
CEO CA Krishnan R hopes getting a gold loan will soon feel as familiar as using a cash deposit machine.