Wockhardt's shares rise after quarterly results
Business
Wockhardt just dropped its latest quarterly results, and investors liked what they saw—shares climbed 2.7% to ₹1,448.7 on Tuesday, February 10.
The pharma company reported a net profit of ₹27.5 crore for the third quarter, a slight bump from last year, and the stock is up 4% over the past month.
Revenue and profit margins improve
Wockhardt's revenue jumped 23% this quarter to ₹888 crore, while profit margins also got healthier—rising to nearly 20%.
Their EBITDA (basically operating profit) shot up by over 38%, showing the company's strategy is paying off and giving investors more reasons to stay optimistic.