Wockhardt's shares rise after quarterly results Business Feb 10, 2026

Wockhardt just dropped its latest quarterly results, and investors liked what they saw—shares climbed 2.7% to ₹1,448.7 on Tuesday, February 10.

The pharma company reported a net profit of ₹27.5 crore for the third quarter, a slight bump from last year, and the stock is up 4% over the past month.