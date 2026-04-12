Women participation in contract IT roles touch 40% in FY26

The representation of women in contract or flexible roles within the information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services sector in India has reached 40% in fiscal year 2026 (FY26). This is a major jump from previous years and highlights the growing acceptance of this workforce model. The data comes from a report by talent solutions provider Careernet, titled Women in IT/ITeS: Trends in Contractual/Flexi Roles.

Growth Finance and accounting, data science most popular among women The report highlights a 10% increase in women's placements from FY22 to FY26. The most popular roles among women are in finance and accounting (43%), data science and analytics (34%), UX, design and architecture (31%), IT and information security (29%), as well as engineering - software and QA (27%). Consulting is lagging at 20%, indicating areas with more room for inclusion.

Regional distribution Bengaluru, Hyderabad top cities for women's participation The report also notes a geographical concentration of women's participation in IT roles, with metro hubs like Bengaluru (21%), Hyderabad (20%), and Pune (17%) accounting for the majority. Delhi NCR (13%) and Chennai (9%) follow, while Mumbai (7%) and Kolkata (2%) have smaller shares. Tier II cities account for 11% of women's participation, showing a continued focus on established tech corridors.

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