Women shift mutual fund allocations toward equities, ₹11.3 trillion
Women are making big moves in mutual fund investing, shifting their focus from debt to equities.
According to a recent AMFI-Crisil Intelligence report, women's equity allocation jumped from 43.3% in 2019 to 63.7% in 2024, while debt investments dropped sharply.
By March 2026, women's mutual fund assets reached ₹11.3 trillion, with most of it parked in equity schemes, according to a separate CAMS report.
Digital platforms, SIPs boost women investing
Women's equity allocation reached 63.7% as of March 2024.
Experts credit financial independence, improved financial awareness, and greater access to digital investing platforms for this shift.
SIPs (systematic investment plans) have also helped women invest consistently and plan for long-term goals like building assets and retirement, making investing feel less intimidating and more accessible than ever before.