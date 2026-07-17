Women shift mutual fund allocations toward equities, ₹11.3 trillion

Women are making big moves in mutual fund investing, shifting their focus from debt to equities.

According to a recent AMFI-Crisil Intelligence report, women's equity allocation jumped from 43.3% in 2019 to 63.7% in 2024, while debt investments dropped sharply.

By March 2026, women's mutual fund assets reached ₹11.3 trillion, with most of it parked in equity schemes, according to a separate CAMS report.