World Bank revises India's growth forecast to 6.6% for FY27

The World Bank has revised India 's growth forecast for the fiscal year 2027, raising it from an earlier estimate of 6.3% to a more optimistic 6.6%. The revision reflects strong domestic demand and robust export performance despite headwinds from the ongoing Middle East conflict. For FY26, the economy is projected to grow by a healthy 7.6%, up from last year's estimate of 7.1%.

Economic outlook RBI's growth projection and inflation concerns The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected a slightly higher growth rate of 6.9% for FY27. The World Bank report also noted that GST cuts are likely to boost consumer demand in early FY27. However, high global energy prices could raise inflation and restrict household spending power. In India, strong demand, normalizing food prices, and higher energy prices are expected to push inflation up in FY27, the report said.

Market dynamics Investment slowdown and trade growth challenges The World Bank report also highlighted that investment growth is likely to slow amid rising uncertainty and input costs. While India's exports could benefit from improved access to markets such as the US and EU, weaker growth in major trading partners may temper these gains. Over the long term, trade growth is expected to be supported by free trade agreements (FTAs).

Advertisement