World Bank raises India FY27 growth forecast to 6.6%
Business
Good news for India's economy: The World Bank just raised its growth forecast for FY27 to 6.6%, and expects it could top 7% by FY29.
This boost comes even as global energy prices stay high due to the Iran war.
Lead Economist Aurelien Kruse said India had performed strongly — not just on growth but also on inflation and, somewhat surprisingly, on trade.
India's pacts could raise GDP access
India's new trade agreements could nearly double its share of global GDP access, from under 20% to almost 38%.
But there's a catch: with around 280 million people set to join the workforce over the next 10-15 years, the World Bank says India needs smart policies, especially as AI changes what jobs look like in tech and beyond.