World Bank says India well prepared for global energy crisis
Business
Good news: The World Bank thinks India is well-prepared to handle the current global energy crisis.
Thanks to strong foreign exchange reserves and fiscal space, India can ride out oil price swings caused by Middle East tensions.
Plus, steady domestic demand and low inflation are keeping the economy on track.
World Bank forecasts 6.6% India growth
India's growth story isn't slowing down just yet.
The World Bank projects 6.6% for FY27 (April 2026-March 2027), slightly higher than earlier estimates, even with high export tariffs in place.
Tax cuts and tweaks to GST have helped boost spending at home, India remained the fastest-growing large economy in FY26 (April 2025-March 2026).