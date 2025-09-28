These firms will invest ₹1.02L crore in India's food-processing sector

The Indian government has signed investment agreements worth ₹1.02 lakh crore with 26 domestic and global companies. The deals were finalized at the World Food India 2025 summit, held from September 25 to 28 in New Delhi . The Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) cover various sectors including dairy, poultry, packaged foods, beverages, oils, and ready-to-eat products.

Investment scale Ministry of Food Processing Industries organized the summit The Ministry of Food Processing Industries organized the summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. In an official statement, the ministry said that World Food India 2025 ended with unprecedented investment commitments. "Over the course of the four-day event, 26 leading domestic and global companies signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth a total of ₹1,02,046.89 crore," it added.

Job creation MoUs to generate over 64,000 direct jobs The MoUs signed at the summit are expected to create direct employment for over 64,000 people and indirect opportunities for more than 10 lakh individuals. The companies that signed these agreements include Reliance Consumer Products, Coca-Cola, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd (Lulu Group), Nestle India among others.

Sectoral spread Reliance Consumer Products to invest ₹40,000 crore The investment commitments cover a wide range of sectors such as dairy, meat and poultry, packaged foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Other sectors include spices and condiments, confectionery items, edible oils as well as fruits and vegetables. Reliance Consumer Products Ltd has signed a ₹40,000 crore agreement with the Food Processing Industries Ministry to set up integrated food manufacturing facilities across India.