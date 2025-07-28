Next Article
'World tariff' hits imports from 200 countries—global trade talks in overdrive
President Trump just rolled out a "world tariff" that bumps up taxes on imports from about 200 countries without US trade deals.
These tariffs jump to 15-20%, up from April's 10%.
The White House says this is all about shrinking the US trade deficit and making trade rules simpler.
Trump has already signed fresh deals with...
The announcement has put global trade talks into overdrive. Countries like India, Pakistan, and Canada are racing to lock in better rates before Friday's cutoff.
Meanwhile, Trump has already signed fresh deals with the EU (with a flat 15% tariff), Japan, Britain, Indonesia, and Vietnam—leaving others hustling to avoid steeper costs.