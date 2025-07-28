India becomes number 1 source of smartphones for US

India's share of US smartphone imports shot up to 44%

India's share of US smartphone imports shot up to 44% (from just 13% a year ago), showing how quickly it's become a key player in the tech supply chain.

Apple's "China Plus One" strategy led the way, with India mainly producing base iPhone models for the US.

Pro models are still made in China, but companies like Foxconn and Tata Electronics have helped boost Indian exports big time.