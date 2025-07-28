Next Article
India becomes number 1 source of smartphones for US
India just became the number one source of smartphones for the US in Q2 2025, thanks largely to Apple shifting much of its manufacturing from China.
This move came as trade tensions grew, and now only 25% of US-bound phones are made in China—down from 61% last year.
India's share of US smartphone imports shot up to 44% (from just 13% a year ago), showing how quickly it's become a key player in the tech supply chain.
Apple's "China Plus One" strategy led the way, with India mainly producing base iPhone models for the US.
Pro models are still made in China, but companies like Foxconn and Tata Electronics have helped boost Indian exports big time.