WPP to cut up to 1,000 jobs by end 2026
Business
WPP, one of the biggest names in advertising, is planning to cut up to 1,000 more jobs by the end of 2026.
This follows a wave of over 11,000 job cuts since early last year.
The move is part of CEO Cindy Rose's push to reshape the company and keep it competitive.
WPP to sell assets worth £200m
To save money and boost efficiency, WPP is selling off non-core businesses and trimming down its office spaces, like cutting its London offices from three buildings to two.
The company aims to sell at least £200 million worth of assets this year.
These layoffs are not just a WPP thing; the whole ad industry is feeling the squeeze as AI tools are increasingly being considered in restructuring, with big firms like Omnicom and Dentsu among those facing layoffs.