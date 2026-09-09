WTO: AI parts demand lifts trade barometer to 102.0
Global trade is doing better than expected this year, and the big reason is AI.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) says demand for electronic parts used in artificial intelligence has pushed its Goods Trade Barometer up to 102.0 in July 2026, even with ongoing global tensions and uncertainty over trade policies.
Electronic components index hits 104.9
The electronic components index hit a strong 104.9, showing just how much AI is driving things forward. Export orders are also up, pointing to more growth ahead.
Air freight and agricultural raw materials are staying solid above trend, but container shipping slipped just below trend.
The WTO had predicted around 1.9% growth for world merchandise trade volume this year, and now says sustained investment in AI could add 0.5% point to merchandise trade growth when it updates its outlook in October.