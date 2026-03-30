WTO talks in Cameroon end without e-commerce moratorium deal Business Mar 30, 2026

The latest World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting in Cameroon wrapped up with no deal on key reforms or the future of the e-commerce moratorium on duties for electronic transmissions (e.g., digital downloads and streaming).

The main roadblock? A standoff between Brazil and the US leaving many wondering if the WTO can still keep global trade on track.

Britain's Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle called it a "major setback for global trade," highlighting just how much is at stake.