Mississippi loophole leaves xAI's gas-powered data center largely unregulated

The NAACP has alleged that the unchecked emissions from these turbines are deteriorating air quality in an already polluted area. The civil rights organization has filed a lawsuit on behalf of local residents, seeking an injunction against xAI. The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC), which is backing the NAACP, contends that these trailer-mounted turbines should be regulated like stationary plants under federal law.

Regulatory issues

xAI has expanded number of turbines to 46

xAI has only been granted permits for 15 of its turbines, but has expanded their number to 46. This rapid expansion has raised major questions about the company's adherence to environmental laws. A press release from the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce had earlier said that "about half" of the 35 turbines in operation in May 2025 would remain on site. However, xAI has continued to install more, with a local news report confirming their current operation of 46 turbines.