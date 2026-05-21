xAI sued by NAACP over Memphis turbine emissions, plans $2.8B
Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, just got hit with a lawsuit from the NAACP for running gas turbines at its data center near Memphis, Tennessee.
The group says these turbines are making air quality even worse in a city already struggling with pollution.
Still, xAI isn't slowing down, it's planning to pour $2.8 billion into expanding its turbine operations over the next three years.
Regulators say xAI breaks pollution laws
xAI is only permitted for 15 turbines but reportedly runs 46, have the potential to emit more than 2,000 tons of nitrogen oxides annually—chemicals tied to smog and breathing problems.
xAI argues its mobile turbines are legal thanks to a loophole about trailers, but federal regulators disagree and say they're breaking pollution laws.
If courts side against them, it could seriously impact how xAI powers its massive AI data centers.