xAI sued by NAACP over Memphis turbine emissions, plans $2.8B

Regulators say xAI breaks pollution laws

xAI is only permitted for 15 turbines but reportedly runs 46, have the potential to emit more than 2,000 tons of nitrogen oxides annually—chemicals tied to smog and breathing problems.

xAI argues its mobile turbines are legal thanks to a loophole about trailers, but federal regulators disagree and say they're breaking pollution laws.

If courts side against them, it could seriously impact how xAI powers its massive AI data centers.