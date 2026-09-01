xStep secures undisclosed Titan Capital funds to expand noninvasive neurorehabilitation
xStep, the neurotech startup you might remember from Shark Tank India, just scored investment from Titan Capital.
It is using the funds to boost its noninvasive rehabilitation tech for people with neurological conditions like cerebral palsy and stroke, though it is keeping the exact amount under wraps.
xStep opens Bengaluru clinic for children
Founded by neuroscientist and biomedical engineer Parag Gad, xStep wants to make advanced neurorehabilitation easier to access and more affordable.
It recently opened xStep One in Bengaluru, blending spinal neuromodulation therapy with robotic gait training for children.
With Titan Capital on board, xStep plans to ramp up manufacturing, widen more than 25 clinical studies, investigator collaborations and real-world evidence programs across 20 countries, and work with more healthcare partners so its tech can help even more people worldwide.