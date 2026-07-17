Xtranet Technologies launches ₹170cr IPO from July 23 priced ₹120-127
Business
Xtranet Technologies, an IT company from Madhya Pradesh, is rolling out a ₹170 crore IPO starting July 23 and closing July 27.
All shares are fresh (no old shares being sold) and the price per share is set between ₹120 and ₹127, putting the company's value at about ₹667 crore.
Xtranet profits rise over 35% ₹40.7cr
Most of the IPO funds will be used for working capital, paying off loans, and upgrading tech.
Founded in 2002, Xtranet focuses on enterprise apps and custom platforms.
The company saw profits jump by over 35% this year to ₹40.7 crore on revenues of ₹365.3 crore.
Shares will be finalized by July 28, with trading kicking off July 30 on BSE and NSE.