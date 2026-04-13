Y Combinator's 1st-ever start-up school in India begins this week

Y Combinator, one of the world's leading start-up accelerators, will hold its first-ever Startup School in India. The event will be held on April 18 at White Feather in Bengaluru's Electronic City. Designed for early-stage founders, the school offers a free online course and access to a global community that provides guidance, mentorship, and growth opportunities.

Accelerator history YC has funded over 5,000 start-ups globally San Francisco-based Y Combinator has been running for 15 years and has launched successful companies like Airbnb, Dropbox, and Stripe. In India, it has funded startups such as Zepto, Groww, and Meesho. The acceptance rate for YC's Startup School is a mere 1-2%, having funded around 5,000 start-ups globally.

Networking event Pre-party for YC partners The YC Startup School will also host an exclusive pre-party for its partners: Jared Friedman, Ankit Gupta, and Jon Xu. The event will bring together 2,000 top founders, builders, and engineers from across India. They will showcase their agents and AI platforms developed through "vibe coding," a practice where natural language guides AI generation to focus on outcomes rather than manual syntax.

Advertisement

Innovation spotlight Young innovators at the event Among the attendees is Surya Uthkarsha, a 14-year-old student from Bengaluru. He is the Head of Growth at Edza AI, a personal AI-based tutor for students. Uthkarsha believes that future generations will not understand the concept of a 9-5 job as it is easy to build products these days. Other young innovators include Patna's Gyanshu Pathak and Jehanabad's Aditya Kumar who are working on innovative platforms in AI and healthcare, respectively.

Advertisement