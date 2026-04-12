Y Combinator to host Startup School in Bengaluru April 18

Event features Razorpay and Meesho founders

The event will feature YC partners and founders from successful Indian startups like Razorpay and Meesho, giving attendees a chance to learn directly from those who've made it big.

Gupta also plans to visit IIT Delhi to meet students and tap into fresh tech talent.

Even though fewer Indian startups joined YC recently (just four in 2024 compared to 66 in 2021), YC says it is still all in on backing Indian founders, including those eyeing IPOs at home or abroad.