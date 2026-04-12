Y Combinator to host Startup School in Bengaluru April 18
Y Combinator (YC), the well-known Silicon Valley startup accelerator, is hosting its first Startup School event in India on April 18 in Bengaluru.
The goal? To connect local founders with industry leaders and help Indian startups aim bigger, especially in areas like fintech and e-commerce.
YC's Ankit Gupta highlighted that early-stage companies need more support, saying seed funding often gets overlooked while most of the money flows to bigger, established firms.
Event features Razorpay and Meesho founders
The event will feature YC partners and founders from successful Indian startups like Razorpay and Meesho, giving attendees a chance to learn directly from those who've made it big.
Gupta also plans to visit IIT Delhi to meet students and tap into fresh tech talent.
Even though fewer Indian startups joined YC recently (just four in 2024 compared to 66 in 2021), YC says it is still all in on backing Indian founders, including those eyeing IPOs at home or abroad.