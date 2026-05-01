Yara International CEO warns Iran conflict threatens Africa's food security Business May 01, 2026

The conflict in Iran is making fertilizer prices shoot up, and that could seriously hurt Africa's ability to grow enough food.

Yara International's CEO warns we might see a "global auction on fertilizer" for fertilizers, leaving some of Africa's poorest communities struggling to get what they need.

Even though Africa can produce food, it relies a lot on imports, which are now at risk because of these shortages and rising costs.