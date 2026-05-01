Yara International CEO warns Iran conflict threatens Africa's food security
The conflict in Iran is making fertilizer prices shoot up, and that could seriously hurt Africa's ability to grow enough food.
Yara International's CEO warns we might see a "global auction on fertilizer" for fertilizers, leaving some of Africa's poorest communities struggling to get what they need.
Even though Africa can produce food, it relies a lot on imports, which are now at risk because of these shortages and rising costs.
Supply disruptions leave African farmers unsupported
Fertilizer supply chains are tangled up by the war, especially since Gulf countries supply more than one-third of the world's urea.
Prices have jumped as much as 70% since February 2026, and some countries have even paused ammonia production.
Unlike European Union farmers who get extra support during tough times, many African farmers are left to handle these challenges on their own, just as planting season begins.