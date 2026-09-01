YES Bank open to using homegrown AI Sarvam and BharatGen
Business
YES Bank is open to using homegrown AI models like Sarvam and BharatGen to handle tasks such as document checks and speech-to-text, making its tech more suited for Indian banking needs.
Mahesh Ramamoorthy, the chief information officer, says these models are built for local requirements and help the bank run more smoothly.
Mahesh Ramamoorthy highlights savings and compliance
YES Bank is open to using homegrown AI tools like Sarvam and BharatGen instead of pricey international ones to save money while boosting efficiency.
Ramamoorthy emphasizes that tailoring AI for specific jobs and keeping systems updated is key.
He also notes that bigger changes will take about 12-18 months away, but trust and compliance are top priorities as it rolls out more advanced tech.