Yes Bank projects India's FY27 growth at 6.6%, inflation 5-5.2% Business Jun 03, 2026

Yes Bank thinks India's economy will grow a bit slower in fiscal 2027, about 6.6%, compared to the estimated 7.6% in FY26.

The main reasons? Global uncertainty and higher prices, though strong demand at home should keep things moving.

Inflation is expected to stay between 5% and 5.2%, which is still within the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone.