UP bags investments worth ₹6,650cr in Singapore

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹6,650 crore during his visit to Singapore . The agreements were signed with Universal Success Group for investments in group housing, a logistics park, and a hyperscale data center in the state. The proposed projects are expected to create over 20,000 jobs and strengthen UP's industrial and urban infrastructure.

Economic impact MoUs signed on 1st day of Singapore visit The MoUs were signed on the first day of Adityanath's visit to Singapore. The agreements are seen as a major step toward boosting UP's economy, accelerating its urban development, and generating large-scale employment opportunities. The CM highlighted the state's policy stability, improving connectivity, and rapidly expanding industrial ecosystem while inviting these investors to explore data center facilities in Lucknow.

Project specifics Theme-based township, logistics park The first MoU proposes an international theme-based township on 100 acres near Jewar International Airport. The ₹3,500 crore project is expected to create some 12,000 jobs and will be launched in 2027. The second MoU is for a logistics park on 50 acres along Kanpur-Lucknow Highway with an investment of ₹650 crore and around 7,500 jobs. It too will be launched in 2027.

