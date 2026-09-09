Yotta unveils single-story data centers in Mumbai and Greater Noida
Yotta Data Services is rolling out single-story data centers in Mumbai and Greater Noida to accommodate surging demand for chipsets.
Announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, these new sites will be built fast, using steel or prefab panels, so they're ready in just five to six months.
The Navi Mumbai center sits on a huge 600-acre campus (expandable to 2 GW), while Greater Noida's site covers 20 acres with room for up to 350 MW.
Yotta targets 96,000 GPUs, green power
Yotta has big plans: it wants to have 96,000 GPUs running by May or June 2027, helping both Indian and global customers handle all that data.
Sustainability is a priority too: the new centers will use closed-loop water systems and get over 80% of their power from green energy.
And even as it serves clients worldwide, founder Sunil Gupta made it clear: "The Indian market will always be our market."