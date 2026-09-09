Yotta unveils single-story data centers in Mumbai and Greater Noida

Yotta Data Services is rolling out single-story data centers in Mumbai and Greater Noida to accommodate surging demand for chipsets.

Announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, these new sites will be built fast, using steel or prefab panels, so they're ready in just five to six months.

The Navi Mumbai center sits on a huge 600-acre campus (expandable to 2 GW), while Greater Noida's site covers 20 acres with room for up to 350 MW.