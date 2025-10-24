Next Article
You can now add multiple nominees to your bank account
Business
Big update for bank users: starting November 1, 2025, you'll be able to add up to four nominees to your bank account.
You can choose to have them inherit your money together or one after another—making things way smoother if something happens and claims need settling.
For lockers, only 1 nominee will be allowed
For lockers and safe custody stuff, only one nominee at a time will be allowed (so inheritance goes in order).
Plus, banks are getting new standardized rules for how nominations work, aiming for less confusion and more trust all around.
These changes are part of a bigger push to make banking clearer and more efficient for everyone.