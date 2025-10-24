Piyush Goyal meets top German leaders to strengthen trade ties
What's the story
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is on an official visit to Berlin from October 23. The purpose of his visit is to strengthen trade and business cooperation between India and Germany. During his trip, he has held a series of meetings with top business leaders in Germany. These meetings are part of India's efforts to deepen economic engagement with the European nation.
Business discussions
Meeting with Schaeffler AG's CEO
On his official visit, Goyal met Klaus Rosenfeld, the CEO of Schaeffler AG. The two discussed ways to deepen collaborations in sectors like automotive, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced manufacturing. They also talked about India's growth opportunities and how to strengthen the India-Germany partnership in innovation and industry. "We had an engaging discussion on deepening collaborations across the automotive, AI, and advanced manufacturing sectors," Goyal said in a social media post after their meeting.
Infrastructure and energy
Herrenknecht AG's growth plans in India
Goyal also met Martin Herrenknecht, the Founder and CEO of Herrenknecht AG. Their discussions centered on the company's growth plans in India and its role in the fast-evolving infrastructure sector through enhanced local operations and technology partnerships. With Tobias Bischof-Niemz, a member of ENERTRAG's management board, Goyal explored collaboration opportunities for India's clean energy journey.
Strategic partnerships
Investment opportunities in India's defense sector
Goyal also met Michael Masur, the CEO of RENK GmbH's Vehicle Mobility Solutions Division. They discussed investment opportunities in India's defense sector and potential cooperation in engineering solutions, digitization, and intelligence. With Jochen Hanebeck, the CEO of Infineon Technologies AG, Goyal exchanged views on possible collaborations in semiconductors and decarbonization sectors.
Automotive expansion
Goyal also met Mercedes-Benz Group CEO during his visit
Goyal also met Ola Kallenius, the CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group. Their meeting focused on the company's operations in India and its expansion plans, especially in promoting innovation and sustainable growth in the Indian automotive industry. The minister also met HE Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Cooperation of Luxembourg, during his visit.