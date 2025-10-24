Piyush Goyal meets top German leaders to strengthen trade ties

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal , is on an official visit to Berlin from October 23. The purpose of his visit is to strengthen trade and business cooperation between India and Germany . During his trip, he has held a series of meetings with top business leaders in Germany. These meetings are part of India's efforts to deepen economic engagement with the European nation.

Business discussions Meeting with Schaeffler AG's CEO On his official visit, Goyal met Klaus Rosenfeld, the CEO of Schaeffler AG. The two discussed ways to deepen collaborations in sectors like automotive, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced manufacturing. They also talked about India's growth opportunities and how to strengthen the India-Germany partnership in innovation and industry. "We had an engaging discussion on deepening collaborations across the automotive, AI, and advanced manufacturing sectors," Goyal said in a social media post after their meeting.

Infrastructure and energy Herrenknecht AG's growth plans in India Goyal also met Martin Herrenknecht, the Founder and CEO of Herrenknecht AG. Their discussions centered on the company's growth plans in India and its role in the fast-evolving infrastructure sector through enhanced local operations and technology partnerships. With Tobias Bischof-Niemz, a member of ENERTRAG's management board, Goyal explored collaboration opportunities for India's clean energy journey.

Strategic partnerships Investment opportunities in India's defense sector Goyal also met Michael Masur, the CEO of RENK GmbH's Vehicle Mobility Solutions Division. They discussed investment opportunities in India's defense sector and potential cooperation in engineering solutions, digitization, and intelligence. With Jochen Hanebeck, the CEO of Infineon Technologies AG, Goyal exchanged views on possible collaborations in semiconductors and decarbonization sectors.