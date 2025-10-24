Google faces $2.36B demand from consumers in privacy case

Google is facing a demand for an additional $2.36 billion from US users who had won a $425 million jury verdict in a consumer privacy class action lawsuit. The plaintiffs have asked a judge to compel the tech giant to give up the amount, which they described as a "conservative approximation" of Google's alleged ill-gotten gains. Last month, the jury found that Google secretly collected app activity data from millions of users who had turned off an account tracking feature.

Verdict details Plaintiffs argue damages verdict was 'clearly insufficient' The jury ruled that Google's actions were "highly offensive, harmful, and without consent." The plaintiffs argued that the $425 million damages verdict was "clearly insufficient to remedy the ongoing and irreparable harm" caused by Google's conduct. However, Google has denied any wrongdoing in this case. The tech giant plans to appeal the decision, maintaining that it collected anonymized data and provided users with privacy tools to control their information.

Lawsuit details Jury found Google liable on 2 out of 3 claims The 2020 lawsuit accused Google of accessing users' mobile devices over an eight-year period to collect, store, and use their data. This was said to be in violation of privacy assurances under a setting called Web & App Activity. The jury found Google liable on two out of three privacy claims made by the plaintiffs, who had originally sought over $31 billion in damages during the trial.