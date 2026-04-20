You can now check your CIBIL score on BHIM app

In a major development, TransUnion CIBIL has integrated its consumer credit scores and Credit Information Reports (CIR) into the BHIM Payments App. The feature was developed in collaboration with NPCI BHIM Services Ltd (NBSL). It allows users to access their credit score within the UPI -based platform after giving consent as per regulatory requirements.

User benefits Bridging gap between credit awareness and digital payment habits The new feature is aimed at bridging the gap between credit awareness and daily digital payment habits. It will let BHIM app users view and monitor their credit profile along with other financial tools on the platform. The app already offers multi-language support, expense tracking, split payments, and spending analytics features.

Accessibility Feature will help raise awareness about users' credit health TransUnion CIBIL has stated that the integration is meant to make credit-related information more accessible in a widely used payments ecosystem. This could potentially raise awareness about users' credit health. NPCI BHIM Services Ltd also said that adding CIBIL data is part of efforts to bring together payments and financial information on one platform, enabling users to make better financial decisions during their daily transactions.

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