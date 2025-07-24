Next Article
You can now invest in mutual funds via WhatsApp
Zerodha Fund House just made investing a lot simpler—you can now buy, sell, and track your mutual funds directly through WhatsApp.
No extra apps or complicated steps; the tap-based interface lets you start SIPs or make one-time investments with just a few clicks.
Making investing less intimidating
Vishal Jain, Zerodha Fund House's CEO, says the goal is to make investing less intimidating and more accessible for everyone.
The new feature skips old-school chatbots for a cleaner experience and is open to all KYC-verified users.
This move is part of Zerodha's bigger push to bring fresh digital solutions to finance.