Karur Vysya Bank announces bonus shares—Details here

This is the bank's first bonus issue in nearly seven years, aiming to make shares easier to trade while keeping its market value steady.

If you're a shareholder by August 26, you're in.

The bank also posted strong Q1 results: net profit jumped 14% to ₹521.45 crore, and their stock has soared—up nearly 20% in six months and over 790% in five years.