ONDC will soon let you invest in Kotak MF products
Kotak Mutual Fund is teaming up with fintech firm Cybrilla to bring its investment options onto the government-backed ONDC platform.
This move means people—even in smaller cities—can soon invest in Kotak's mutual funds right from any ONDC-enabled app.
ONDC's open network could be a game-changer: Nilesh Shah
Kotak AMC's boss, Nilesh Shah, says this is about making investing open to all, no matter where you live or how much you earn.
The idea is to cut down costs and make things more transparent for investors.
With ONDC's open network shaking up digital commerce, it could be a game-changer for anyone looking to start their investment journey without the usual barriers.