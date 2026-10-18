KFC ditches Pepsi after 40 years, partners with Coca-Cola

The transition to Coca-Cola products will begin in January 2027, with the new beverages expected to be available at all US locations by spring.

The move comes as part of KFC's broader strategy to modernize its offerings and attract more customers.

KFC President Catherine Tan-Gillespie said she was "incredibly excited" about the partnership with Coca-Cola, calling it a step toward evolving KFC and strengthening its restaurants and menu offerings.