YouTube offers voluntary exit program amid major restructuring

YouTube is offering a "voluntary exit program" with severance for its US-based employees, according to TechCrunch. The news comes as part of a major reorganization under CEO Neal Mohan, who announced the initiative in an internal memo. Mohan said that YouTube will be restructuring its product teams into three distinct organizations. These will report directly to him.

Team restructuring Product teams restructured into 3 distinct organizations The "Subscription Products" team will handle YouTube Music & Premium, YouTube TV, Primetime Channels, Podcasts, and Commerce. The "Viewer Products" team will focus on enhancing user experience across platforms like the main YouTube app, Kids app, Learning platform, among others. Finally, there will be a dedicated unit, called "Creator & Community Products," for supporting creators and building community around them.

AI integration Voluntary buyouts signal effort to streamline teams The restructuring comes as part of YouTube's first major product division overhaul in a decade, aimed at aligning with its growing ambitions around artificial intelligence (AI). Although the company clarified that no roles are being eliminated, the voluntary buyouts hint at an effort to streamline teams for a future where AI plays a bigger role in content creation and user experience.