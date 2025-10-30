Mark Zuckerberg doubles down on Meta's $14.3B AI bet

Meta's AI infrastructure expansion and financial forecast

Meta is ramping up its AI infrastructure—expanding data centers and teaming up with cloud providers like Oracle, Google, and CoreWeave.

They've bumped their spending forecast to $70-72 billion, following similar moves from Microsoft and Alphabet.

Despite a 26% jump in quarterly revenue (now at $51.24 billion), Meta's stock dropped 8% after the announcement—while Alphabet's shares actually rose 6%.

Zuckerberg says any extra computing power could boost Meta's ad and recommendation systems or even be rented out to others down the line.