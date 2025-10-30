Ixigo parent loses ₹1,000cr in market cap on quarterly results

Revenue up 37% to ₹282.7cr

Ixigo's business is still growing fast: revenue was up 37% year-on-year to ₹282.7 crore, thanks to more people booking busses (up 51%) and flights (up 29%) on the platform.

But costs rose even faster—mainly due to a one-time ESOP payout—leading to a net loss of ₹3.46 crore versus a profit last year.