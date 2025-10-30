Cybersecurity in India: Industry to reach $36.8B by 2033
India's cybersecurity scene is taking off—think 400+ startups and 650,000 people working to keep the country safe online.
The industry was worth about $9.8 billion last year and could hit $36.8 billion by 2033, thanks to more digital activity and smarter cyber threats.
AI's dual role in cybersecurity
CERT-In (India's Computer Emergency Response Team) is at the heart of this effort.
Dr. Sanjay Bahl, who leads CERT-In, points out that AI helps spot attacks faster but can also make hackers sneakier.
In 2024 alone, CERT-In tackled 147 ransomware cases using threat intelligence and digital forensics—showing how crucial teamwork and tech are in protecting India's digital world.
The road ahead for India's cybersecurity scene
With so many new startups and skilled pros jumping in, cybersecurity isn't just a tech buzzword anymore—it's about keeping businesses (and all of us) safer as everything moves online.
India's push for innovation here means a stronger shield against rising cyber risks for everyone plugged into the digital age.