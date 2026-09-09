Zankore secures up to $3.1B for NVIDIA AI Southeast Asia
Zankore has signed an up to $3.1 billion senior term loan facility to build out NVIDIA-powered AI and cloud infrastructure across Southeast Asia.
Its first big project, a huge NVIDIA AI Factory, should be up and running in Indonesia in the first half of 2027, starting at 200 megawatts and aiming to scale way up as the region's demand for AI keeps growing.
Ooredoo leads with 49% founding stake
Ooredoo leads the pack with a 49% founding stake, teaming up with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Nokia, and NVIDIA to make this happen.
The cash will go toward bringing advanced NVIDIA GPUs to local businesses that want cutting-edge cloud solutions.
Citi handled the deal after also helping out with Indosat's earlier fundraising earlier in August.
If all goes well, this could give Southeast Asia's tech scene a serious boost.