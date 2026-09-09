Zankore secures up to $3.1B for NVIDIA AI Southeast Asia

Ooredoo leads the pack with a 49% founding stake, teaming up with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Nokia, and NVIDIA to make this happen.

The cash will go toward bringing advanced NVIDIA GPUs to local businesses that want cutting-edge cloud solutions.

Citi handled the deal after also helping out with Indosat's earlier fundraising earlier in August.

If all goes well, this could give Southeast Asia's tech scene a serious boost.